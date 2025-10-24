403
Brazil's Plastics Pivot: Braskem's R$4.2 Billion Rio Bet On Cheaper Gas
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Braskem is putting R$4.2 billion ($792 million) into expanding its Rio de Janeiro petrochemical complex, adding roughly 220,000 tons a year of ethylene and equivalent polyethylene by late 2028.
The budget can vary by up to 30% as engineering advances, and the project still depends on financing and the use of Brazil's REIQ tax incentive in 2025–2026.
The plan is simple but consequential: shift more of the feedstock from oil-linked naphtha to gas-derived ethane, which is typically cheaper and cleaner.
A long-term ethane supply deal with Petrobras-now in final negotiation-would feed the complex via the Rota 3 system, with processing at the Gaslub/Boaventura site in Itaboraí before molecules reach Braskem's Duque de Caxias units.
Earlier this year, Braskem approved R$233 million ($44 million) for basic engineering; today's greenlight moves the project toward full execution.
The story behind the story is Brazil's attempt to rewrite a core piece of its industrial cost structure. For years, domestic plastics makers lived with higher, more volatile input costs tied to naphtha.
Pre-salt gas and new midstream infrastructure are opening a path to ethane-bringing Brazil closer to the economics that reshaped the U.S. Gulf Coast a decade ago.
Pair this with Petrobras 's refinery and gas upgrades, and Rio state is seeing a broader wave of energy-to-chemicals investment approaching R$33 billion ($6.23 billion).
What this means if you're outside Brazil: packaging, consumer goods, and industrial supply chains in the Americas could gain a steadier regional source of polyethylene, less exposed to import squeezes and oil price swings.
It also nudges the carbon profile of Brazilian plastics lower relative to traditional routes, without pretending this is a“green” industry transformation on its own.
There are real caveats. The project hinges on financing terms and finalizing the ethane contract. Global polymer margins are cyclical. And execution risk is non-trivial in complex brownfield sites.
Still, if Braskem locks the inputs and delivers on schedule, Brazil's petrochemical cost curve shifts-supporting reindustrialization around Rio's ports and workshops while making the country a more predictable supplier in a jittery world.
