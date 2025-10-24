Will Hamas Run Gaza Post-War? Palestinian Factions Agree To Handover Administration

MENAFN - Live Mint) Major Palestinian factions, including Hamas, announced on Friday, October 24, that they had reached an agreement to transfer the administration of post-war Gaza to an independent committee of technocrats. The decision was taken during a meeting in Cairo, Egypt.

According to a joint statement published on the Hamas website, the groups agreed to hand over the administration of Gaza Strip to independent technocrats. It will hand“over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a temporary Palestinian committee composed of independent technocrats.”

For the post-war Gaza, the factions have agreed to establish“an international committee to oversee the financing and implementation of the reconstruction of the Strip”. The factions would also be taking all“necessary measures to maintain security and stability throughout the Strip.”

What would the technocrats do?

The statement further noted that the committee would“oversee daily life and essential services" in coordination with Arab partners and international organizations.

It called for a meeting of all forces and factions to“agree on a national strategy and to revitalise the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people”.

Hamas and Fatah have a history of deep political rivalry, which flared into fighting for a time after a 2006 election, and which has hindered efforts at Palestinian national unity.

In December 2024, Palestinian factions reached a deal to establish a committee to jointly oversee governance in post-war Gaza. The arrangement drew criticism, notably from Fatah members.

Hamas has made it clear that it would not be governing Gaza post the war.

Hamas, which seized power in the territory in 2007, has already made it clear that it does not wish to govern the post-war territory, but has pushed back against the insistence that it disarm its fighters.

The administration handover announcement has come a few days after Israel and Hamas agreed to cease war and exchange prisoners – mediated by the United States.

The announcement also comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio toured a US-led center in Israel overseeing the Gaza ceasefire, as the Trump administration worked to set up an international security force in the territory and shore up the tenuous truce between Israel and Hamas.

Earlier, Vice President JD Vance had toured the facility when he also announced its opening. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, were also in Israel.

Around 200 US troops are working alongside the Israeli military and delegations from other countries at the center, planning the stabilization and reconstruction of Gaza.

(With Reuters and AFP inputs)