UK Housebuilders Preview: Barratt Redrow And Persimmon Face Scrutiny​

​The UK house-building sector is under fresh scrutiny ahead of the upcoming trading updates from two of its major players, Barratt Redrow (scheduled 5 November) and Persimmon (scheduled 13 November).

​These reports will provide crucial insights into how the housebuilding sector is navigating challenges from mortgage affordability, planning uncertainties, and building safety costs.

​The timing is particularly significant as the sector faces ongoing debate about potential Stamp Duty reforms and evolving regulatory requirements that could affect demand and costs.

​Both companies represent different strategic approaches to the UK housing market, making their comparative performance valuable for understanding sector dynamics.

​Barratt Redrow shows strength but misses guidance

​Barratt Redrow enters the first-quarter (Q1) of 2026 sales and revenue release on 5 November after posting a robust performance for the year to 29 June 2025. Revenue jumped 33.8% to £5.58 billion and statutory pre-tax profit rose 60.5% to £273.7 million.

​Adjusted pre-tax profit (excluding purchase price allocation from its merger) reached about £591.6 million, slightly ahead of consensus expectations.

​The company completed 16,565 homes, up 18.3% year-on-year (YoY), but crucially fell short of its earlier guidance of 16,800-17,200 homes.

​While this indicates considerable momentum from the merger with Redrow, the company flagged that the market remains "quite subdued," pointing to uncertainties around mortgage availability and affordability.

​Forward guidance and merger execution under focus

​Accordingly, for the upcoming report analysts will be looking beyond headline numbers toward forward guidance: will Barratt Redrow be able to maintain its medium-term target of 22,000 homes annually?

​How resilient are margins given rising safety remediation provisions (which exceeded £1 billion) and land/inflation cost pressures affecting the entire sector?

​And how are the merger synergies progressing, with investors keen to see tangible benefits from the combination beyond just increased scale?

​The £1 billion-plus safety remediation provision highlights the ongoing financial burden from historical building quality issues affecting the entire housebuilding sector.

​Persimmon targets affordable housing segment

​On 13 November, Persimmon will publish its third-quarter (Q3) of 2025 revenue and sales update amidst a backdrop of improving early-year trading but still under pressure from macro challenges.

​Its half-year numbers showed revenue of £1.50 billion to 30 June 2025, up 14% from the prior year; new home completions numbered 4,605 at an average price of £284,047 (up around 8%).

​Underlying pre-tax profit rose about 11% to £164.9 million (versus £149.2 million), though basic earnings per share (EPS) fell 10% to 31.2p.

​Persimmon retains its guidance for 2025 completions between 11,000-11,500 homes and expects operating margin to remain in the 14.2%-14.5% band.

​Strategic differentiation approaches tested

​Attention will now focus on how Persimmon plans to reinvigorate its forward sales and reservation rate; whether its affordable-and-first-time-buyer skew offers resilience in the current rate/affordability environment.

​And how rising regulation and input cost pressures might impinge on margins as the company navigates increasingly complex compliance requirements.

​Analysts will also gauge how strategic land and integration of manufacturing operations (bricks, frames) are translating into cost control and margin improvement.

​Vertical integration provides potential cost advantages but also creates operational complexity and capital requirements that must be carefully managed.

​Sector-wide themes dominate narrative

​In both cases, the sector's larger themes - mortgage affordability, planning/tax policy uncertainty (including concerns around Stamp Duty), building safety remediation costs, and consumer sentiment - will colour the earnings narrative.

​Barratt Redrow, with its large scale and recently merged operations, will be judged on execution of growth and margin levers.

​Persimmon, with a more affordable housing proposition, will be assessed on how much traction it can gain amid a still-challenged market.

​The contrast between these two strategies provides valuable insights into which approaches are most effective in the current market environment.

​Potential catalysts for sector sentiment

​If either company can deliver stronger than expected guidance or evidence of forward momentum (e.g. improving sales rates, cost control, healthy order books), that could shift investor sentiment in the sector.

​Conversely, any softness in reservations, margin compression or policy/tax headwinds could weigh heavily on sector valuations.

​The forward order book strength will be particularly important for providing visibility into 2026 performance and demonstrating underlying demand resilience.

​Policy clarity on Stamp Duty and planning reforms would help reduce uncertainty, though the timing of any announcements remains unclear.

​Analyst ratings and technical analysis

​Fundamental analysts rate Barratt Redrow and Persimmon as a 'buy' and have a long-term mean price target at 1,493 pence, around 23% above the current share price for the former, and a mean price target at 504.81 pence, around 36% above current levels (as of 4/11/2025), for the latter.

Barratt Redrow and Persimmon LSEG Data & Analytics charts​Source: LSEG Data & Analytics​Source: LSEG Data & Analytics

​TipRanks has given Persimmon a Smart Score of '9 Outperform' and rate the share as a 'buy'.

Source: TipRanks

​Both the Barratt Redrow and Persimmon shares have been greatly underperforming the FTSE 100 year-to-date with there being a 30% differential between Barratt Redrow and the FTSE 100.

Source: Google Finance

​The Barratt Redrow share price has had a tough year and is once again under pressure, having come off its 410.30p late October four-month high in a straight line over the past week or two.

​A fall through its 11 September low at 358.8p would likely push the early September low at 347.6p to the fore.

​Only a currently unexpected bullish reversal and rise above the October 410.30p peak would mean that the bulls are back in control.

​Barratt Redrow daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

​The Persimmon share price looks more promising for the bullish investor as remains above its September-to-November uptrend line at 1,180.50p.

​Persimmon daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

​Only a fall through the uptrend line and the 1,126.0p October low would make us question our medium-term still bullish forecast.

​On a move above the October peak at 1,278.5p the December 2024 high at 1,309.5p would be in focus, together with the February peak at 1,330p.

​Investment considerations for housebuilding exposure

​For investors considering UK housebuilder exposure ahead of these November reports, both companies offer different risk-reward characteristics within the challenging sector environment.

​Research the UK housing market dynamics, individual company strategies, and regulatory environment to understand investment opportunities and sector risks.​Consider how mortgage rates, government policy, and economic conditions might affect housebuilding sector recovery prospects.​Open an account with IG by visiting our website and completing the application process.​Access UK housebuilder stocks through our trading platform, including both Barratt Redrow and Persimmon shares.​Implement appropriate risk management given the cyclical nature of housebuilding stocks and their sensitivity to policy and economic changes.

​Share dealing provides direct exposure to the UK housing recovery story for long-term investors.

​Spread betting and CFD trading offer flexible approaches for trading around earnings announcements.

​The November earnings season for UK housebuilders will provide crucial evidence of whether the sector can maintain operational momentum despite ongoing affordability challenges and regulatory headwinds.​​

