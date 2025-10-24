Mrna Vaccines For Animals Market Forecast Highlights Adoption By Veterinary Hospitals Research Institutes And Farms

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “ Global mRNA Vaccines for Animals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Animal Type (Livestock, and Companion Animals), By Administration Route (Injectable and Non Invasive), By Delivery Technology (Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) and Viral Vectors), By Disease Indication (Avian Influenza, Swine Fever, and Canine Diseases), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes, and Farms),-Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2034′′

mRNA Vaccines for Animals Market Size is valued at US$ 80.7 Bn in 2024 and is predicted to reach US$ 7,451.5 Bn by the year 2034 at an 57.6% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.

mRNA vaccines for animals are designed to prevent infectious diseases in livestock, poultry, and companion animals by eliciting targeted immune responses without the use of live pathogens. These vaccines enhance herd immunity, mitigate disease outbreaks, improve productivity, and enable faster, safer vaccine development compared to conventional approaches.

The market for animal mRNA vaccines is experiencing growth, driven by the rising incidence of infectious animal diseases, increasing demand for food security, and the need for effective disease prevention in both pets and livestock. Advances in mRNA technology allow for the rapid development of vaccines with improved safety profiles and scalability.

Investment by governments and veterinary organizations in structured vaccination programs aims to reduce economic losses and promote better animal husbandry. Additionally, heightened awareness of zoonotic disease prevention and the adoption of innovative biotechnological solutions by animal health companies are contributing to market expansion. The development of veterinary healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets further supports the global adoption and growth of mRNA vaccines for animals.

List of Prominent Players in the mRNA Vaccines for Animals Market:



Elanco Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

CureVac AG

Moderna, Inc.

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline Animal Health)

Vaxxas Pty Ltd

Agenus Inc.

Tiba Biotech

Arcturus Therapeutics Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The global market for mRNA vaccines in animals is being driven by rising economic losses associated with infectious diseases in livestock and companion animals, increasing demand for high-quality animal protein, and the need to maintain stable productivity through effective disease control. mRNA vaccines offer notable advantages over traditional vaccines, including faster development timelines, enhanced efficacy, and improved safety profiles.

Technological advancements, such as lipid nanoparticle delivery systems and more stable formulations, have further strengthened the effectiveness of these vaccines. Government support for animal health research, coupled with investment in veterinary healthcare infrastructure, is accelerating market growth. Moreover, growing awareness among farmers and pet owners about disease prevention, along with the ability to mitigate zoonotic disease risks, presents significant opportunities for mRNA vaccines in the animal health sector.

Challenges:

Market expansion faces certain constraints, primarily due to the high production costs of mRNA vaccines and the need for specialized cold-chain logistics, which pose distribution challenges, particularly in developing regions. Lengthy regulatory approval processes for veterinary mRNA vaccines can delay market entry.

Additionally, competition from conventional vaccines and biologics, as well as the challenge of scaling production to meet veterinary standards, may limit growth. Ensuring consistent product quality and maintaining reliable supply chains remain critical hurdles for market adoption.

Regional Trends:

In 2024, North America, led by the United States, dominated the mRNA vaccines for animals' market. Factors contributing to this leadership include advanced veterinary clinics, adoption of innovative animal health technologies, significant investment in biotechnology, and government initiatives supporting modern vaccination programs. The presence of major animal health companies and ongoing R&D activities, combined with rising awareness among farmers and pet owners, have facilitated rapid adoption of mRNA vaccines across the region.

The Asia-Pacific region presents substantial growth opportunities, with China and India at the forefront. Increasing prevalence of infectious animal diseases, growing demand for animal protein, supportive government policies, and investments in veterinary healthcare infrastructure, biotechnology-based vaccines, and cold-chain logistics are driving adoption. Emerging markets in India, China, and Southeast Asia offer considerable potential for the expansion of mRNA vaccines in the animal health industry.

Recent Developments:

July 2025: New South Wales and Tiba Biotech successfully tested an mRNA vaccine for foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in cattle at Germany's Friedrich-Loeffler-Institute (FLI). Unlike conventional vaccines, it bypasses high-biosafety virus cultivation and complex antigen purification, simplifying both production and safety.

Segmentation of mRNA Vaccines for Animals Market-

mRNA Vaccines for Animals Market-By Animal Type



Livestock Animals Companion Animals

mRNA Vaccines for Animals Market-By Administration Route



Injectable Non-Invasive

mRNA Vaccines for Animals Market-By Delivery Technology



Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) Viral Vectors

mRNA Vaccines for Animals Market-By Disease Indication



Avian Influenza

Swine Fever Canine Diseases

mRNA Vaccines for Animals Market-By End User



Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes Farms

mRNA Vaccines for Animals Market-By Region

North America-



The US Canada

Europe-



Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-



Brazil

Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-



GCC Countries

South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

