Kevin Collins
- Senior Lecturer, Environment & Systems, The Open University
I joined the OU in 2001 after completing my PhD and postdoc work at UCL, London. I have worked on a range of individual and collaborative research projects exploring systems and social learning approaches to managing water in the UK, EU and internationally. My teaching is focused on environmental management and in particular using systems ideas to develop new ways of thinking and enabling environmental managing.Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer, The Open University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment