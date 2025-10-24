Chechen State Pedagogical University Launches Free Russian Language Program In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 24 The Chechen State Pedagogical University has launched a Russian language learning program in Amman, in cooperation with the Applaycom Language Empowerment Center.Dean of the Faculty of Languages and Teaching Methods at the university, Raisa Akhmedova, said that the program targets youth groups interested in learning Russian, offering free instruction. The university provides all approved course materials and qualified instructors to supervise the program, which has already begun teaching its first cohort of young men and women of similar age groups.In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Akhmedova explained that the initiative seeks to strengthen cooperation in education and promote cultural relations by spreading the Russian language and introducing it to young people particularly in Jordan, which she described as a model of openness and cultural integration among different ethnic and religious groups.For his part, Director of the Russian Cultural Center (The Russian House) in Amman, Ruben Gazanchian, said the program represents a genuine opportunity to learn and master the Russian language, especially since the instructors are native Russian specialists in language education.He added that the Russian Federation offers a large number of academic scholarships to Jordan every year in various disciplines, reflecting the long-standing and excellent cultural relations between the two countries.