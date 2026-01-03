Who Is Delcy Rodriguez, The Vice President Who Could Replace Venezuela's Maduro?

[Editor's note: Follow the Khaleej Times' live blog for real-time updates on US strikes in Venezuela ]

Following are some facts about Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who could take charge of the government after US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that President Nicolas Maduro had been captured by US forces.

– Maduro has called Rodriguez a“tiger” for her diehard defence of his socialist government.

– She works closely with her brother, Jorge Rodriguez, who is the head of the national assembly legislature.

– Caracas native Rodriguez, 56, was born on May 18, 1969 and is the daughter of left-wing guerrilla fighter Jorge Antonio Rodriguez, who founded the revolutionary Liga Socialista party in the 1970s.

– Rodriguez's roles as finance and oil minister, held simultaneously with her vice-presidential post, have made her a key figure in the management of Venezuela's economy and gained her major influence with the country's withered private sector. She has applied orthodox economic policies in a bid to fight exaggerated inflation.

– She called on the US government to provide proof of life for Maduro and his wife in an audio message played on state television on Saturday, but her exact whereabouts are not known.

– She is an attorney who graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and rose rapidly through the political ranks in the last decade, serving as Communication and Information Minister between 2013 and 2014.

– Rodriguez, known as a lover of designer fashions, was foreign minister from 2014 to 2017, during which time she attempted to crash a Mercosur trade bloc meeting in Buenos Aires, following Venezuela's suspension from the group.

– She began serving as the head of a pro-government Constituent Assembly, which expanded Maduro's powers, in 2017.

– Rodriguez was named vice president in June 2018, with Maduro announcing the appointment on X by describing her as“a young woman, brave, seasoned, daughter of a martyr, revolutionary and tested in a thousand battles."

– In August 2024, Maduro added the oil ministry to Rodriguez's portfolio, where she has been tasked with managing escalating US sanctions on the country's most important industry.