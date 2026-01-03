US Strikes Venezuela: World Leaders React As Trump Says Maduro 'Captured'

[Editor's note: Follow the Khaleej Times' live blog for real-time updates on US strikes in Venezuela ]

US President Donald Trump said America captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife Cilia Flores, who have been flown out of their country after US carried out large-scale strikes.

The Venezuelan government does not know the whereabouts of President Nicolas Maduro or his wife Cilia Flores, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Saturday morning in an audio played on State TV.

"We demand immediate proof of life of President Nicolas Maduro and the first combatant Cilia Flores," Rodriguez said.

Several leaders and countries have already reacted to the attacks, calling for de-escalation. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ordered the protection of South Korean nationals in Venezuela and asked to prepare for their withdrawal if needed.

Meanwhile, Spain offered itself as a negotiator to help find a peaceful solution in Venezuela, according to the Spanish foreign ministry.

Germany's foreign ministry on Saturday said it was watching the situation in Venezuela with great concern and a crisis team was to meet later for further discussion.

A written communication obtained by Reuters said the ministry was in close contact with the embassy in Caracas and a crisis team would meet later on Saturday.

Russian foreign ministry said it was deeply concerned and condemned an "act of armed aggression" against Venezuela committed by the US.

"In the current situation, it is important... to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialogue," the ministry said in a statement.

Belgian foreign minister Maxime Prévot said that the situation in Venezuela is being "closely monitored", in co-ordination with European partners.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday in a note she was "closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela", also with an aim "to gathering information about our fellow citizens" in the country.

Meloni added she was in constant contact with Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.