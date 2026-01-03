Rajasthan Revises Land Ceiling Norms For Renewable Energy Projects

MENAFN - KNN India)The Rajasthan energy department has revised the ceiling limits for land allotment to renewable energy (RE) projects, citing technological advances in solar modules and wind turbines.

The revised recommendations have been sent to the revenue department for approval.

The move seeks to rationalise land-use norms under the Rajasthan Land Revenue Rules, 2007, in line with the state's clean energy objectives outlined in the Rajasthan Integrated Clean Energy Policy, 2024.

Under the proposed framework, crystalline solar photovoltaic (PV) projects would be eligible for land allotment of up to four acres (1.62 hectares) per MW, compared with the existing norm of 2.0 hectares per MW, reported TOI.

Ceiling limits for other technologies-including crystalline PV projects with trackers, thin-film solar installations and wind energy projects-have also been revised.

For hybrid projects, land allotment would be calculated separately based on the installed capacities of the solar and wind components.

According to the department's note, the earlier land ceilings-ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 hectares per MW depending on technology-were framed at a time when solar modules had lower wattage and wind turbines were typically rated at 1–2 MW.

With newer solar modules offering significantly higher efficiencies and wind turbines now commonly available in the 3–5 MW range, land utilisation patterns have evolved, prompting the reassessment.

Officials noted that minimum land requirements specified in standard operating procedures for grid connectivity were intended only to ensure that developers held sufficient land for at least 50 per cent of the project capacity, and not to define final land requirements.

The revised ceilings are expected to address inconsistencies in land parcel allocations, improve clarity for developers, and support quicker implementation of renewable energy parks across Rajasthan.

(KNN Bureau)