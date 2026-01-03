Trump Posts Photo Of Handcuffed, Blindfolded Venezuelan President Maduro

[Editor's note: Follow the Khaleej Times' live blog for real-time updates on US strikes in Venezuela ]

President Donald Trump on Saturday (January 3) a photo of captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima.

The image, posted on Trump's Truth Social account, shows Maduro dressed in a sweatshirt and sweatpants, wearing what appear to be headphones and dark glasses, holding a water bottle, and with his hands apparently restrained.

The photo post came shortly after Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez demanded proof that the Maduros were still alive, and just before a press briefing by Trump that was scheduled for 8pm UAE time but began nearly 30 minutes late.

Earlier, Trump had confirmed in a Fox News interview that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were on the USS Iwo Jima and en route to New York. Attorney General Pam Bondi also confirmed that the couple, detained overnight during the US military operation in Venezuela, will face charges in the Southern District of New York.

Trump described Maduro's capture as taking place in a highly guarded "fortress", revealing that US forces had even built an exact replica of the Venezuelan leader's residence for planning purposes.“They actually built a house identical to the one they went into, with all the safes, all the steel all over the place,” he said, highlighting the meticulous preparation behind the operation.