Fireworks Guaranteed As Sam Curran, Kieron Pollard Eye ILT20 Season 4 Trophy

All roads lead to the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, where the DP World ILT20 Season 4 will culminate with a blockbuster clash as the Desert Vipers take on the MI Emirates for the coveted title. The Vipers are in the hunt for their first-ever championship, while MI Emirates will be looking to become the first team to win the competition twice.

Speaking at the pre-final press conference, Desert Vipers captain Sam Curran said:“It's about being ready for the big moments and focusing on doing the right things as a team. Individual performances matter less than winning games, and we've done that well this season. Finals are always different - the pressure, the crowd, the occasion - but that's what you play for. We're excited, fully aware of what it demands, and are looking forward to the challenge.”

Recommended For You

Meanwhile, MI Emirates captain Kieron Pollard said:“We understand what a final requires because we've been here before. We're comfortable going in as underdogs, staying focused on the moment rather than the noise. Cricket is simple - some days you win, some days the opposition is better - but we've earned another chance, and that's what matters. Finals are about composure, and if we execute our plans, we give ourselves every chance on the biggest night.”

The two finalists have been remarkably evenly matched throughout the competition's history. The Desert Vipers hold a slight edge with the highest win percentage across all franchises, recording 29 victories in 46 matches over four seasons. MI Emirates trail closely with 27 wins from the same number of games. In head-to-head encounters, the Vipers have won five of their last nine meetings, including a resounding 45-run triumph in Qualifier 1, built on the back of Andries Gous' unbeaten knock of 120.

The Vipers have dominated Season 4, becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs after winning their opening six matches. They finished the league stage with eight wins from 10 matches - a competition record - as they made their way to a second consecutive final.

Last season's Red Belt winner (Season 3), Sam Curran's all-round performances have led the way once again. He has scored 323 runs, including two half-centuries, and claimed seven wickets, playing a central role in the Vipers' progression to the final. He has been well supported by Max Holden, who has amassed 318 runs, including two half-centuries, while UAE's Khuzaima Tanveer has impressed with the ball, scalping 15 wickets.

Speaking about the growth of the UAE players like Khuzaima Tanveer, Curran said:“You can see the confidence the UAE players have grown into this season. Compared to last year, they're backing their skills, making an impact, and stepping up in big moments. We've been smart with our UAE recruitment, and in tight games especially, the contributions from these players have been vital - that's exactly what you need in a tournament like this.”

MI Emirates arrive in the final after a strong turnaround in the second half of the season. A modest start saw them win just two of their first five matches, but the DP World ILT20 Season 2 champions then put together a five-match winning streak to finish second on the points table. After their run was halted by the Desert Vipers in Qualifier 1, they produced a clinical performance to surge past the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders with seven wickets in hand.

MI Emirates' campaign has been highlighted by standout performances from UAE international Muhammad Waseem, who currently leads both the Green Belt and Blue Belt standings after a strong season with the bat, amassing 344 runs in DP World ILT20 Season 4. The UAE opener is on track to win the Blue Belt for a fourth consecutive time.

He has been supported by Tom Banton, who has 320 runs to his name. With the ball, Allah Ghazanfar has been MI Emirates' standout performer, with his 15 wickets placing him third in the White Belt standings.

Sharing his thoughts on the UAE players, Pollard said:“What we've seen from the UAE players over the past few seasons has been outstanding, both for the franchise and for UAE cricket. When you give them opportunities, they show real hunger and deliver when called upon. Rohid [Muhammad Rohid] was a last-minute call-up, but he was outstanding to pick up two wickets in Qualifier 2. Seeing them step up and perform consistently at this level is encouraging, not just for us as a team, but for the future and the growth of UAE cricket.”

The champions of DP World ILT20 Season 4 will take home USD 700,000 along with the tournament trophy, while the runners-up will receive USD 300,000. Individual excellence will also be recognised through the tournament's signature belts - the Green Belt (Best Batter), White Belt (Best Bowler), Red Belt (Most Valuable Player), and Blue Belt (Best UAE Player) - with each belt carrying a cash prize of USD 15,000.