In A World In Chaos, A Timely Reminder: Author's Tranquility Press Announces“God's Mighty Hands/Outstretched Arm”

Discover the Comfort of a Divine Plan When Everything Feels Like It's Spinning Out of Control

Have you ever looked at the headlines and felt a profound desire to just stop the world and get off? You are not alone. This deep, universal cry is where Kenneth L. Sherlock's powerful new book, God's Mighty Hands/Outstretched Arm: God's Power and Plan for the World, begins its essential work. In an age of overwhelming fear and anxiety, this book offers a radical and comforting perspective: God is not absent. He has a plan, and everything is falling into place according to it.

Sherlock, a pastor and chaplain with over twelve years of ministry to women in a pre-release center, writes not from an ivory tower but from the trenches of human struggle. He tackles the core of our modern anxiety head on, addressing the feeling that God is not doing anything. With clarity and deep scriptural insight, he reveals a God who has chosen to interact with mankind at definite points in history, working a consistent plan from before creation itself.

The book builds a compelling case for divine sovereignty that is both intellectually satisfying and deeply comforting. Sherlock reminds readers of Jesus's promise to give us life to the full, a promise that is impossible to grasp when we are captive to fear. The central, transformative lesson is this: God has everything under control. It is not that everything is falling apart. Everything is falling into place.

This is more than just theology. It is a lifeline for anyone weary from the chaos of the modern world, for anyone seeking an anchor in tumultuous times. God's Mighty Hands/Outstretched Arm is the reassuring voice that cuts through the noise, offering the hope and stability so many are desperately searching for.

About the Author

Kenneth L. Sherlock was a dedicated pastor and theologian who served as both a pastor and associate pastor in Billings, Montana. For twelve years, he brought spiritual guidance and comfort as the chaplain at "Passages," a pre-release center for women prisoners, giving him a profound understanding of human struggle and the need for hope. He was married to his wife, Dona, and his legacy continues through his inspiring ministry and writing.

