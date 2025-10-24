Dental Implants Expert Dr. Tariq Jabaiti Strengthens Dental Group Of Beverly Hills Surgical Team

MENAFN - GetNews)



BEVERLY HILLS, CA - October 24, 2025 - Dental Group of Beverly Hills announces the addition of dental implants specialist Dr. Tariq Jabaiti, DDS, to their distinguished surgical team. This strategic appointment reinforces the practice's commitment to providing advanced dental implant solutions with the precision and personalized care that defines the Beverly Hills standard of excellence.

Dr. Jabaiti, who earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the prestigious Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry at the University of Southern California (USC), brings comprehensive expertise in both general and cosmetic dentistry to the practice. His specialized focus on dental implant procedures enhances the surgical capabilities of Dental Group of Beverly Hills.

"Our practice has always prioritized combining advanced dental technology with compassionate patient care," states Dr. Nuriel Lavi, DDS, founder of Dental Group of Beverly Hills. "Dr. Jabaiti's exceptional surgical skills and dedication to patient-centered treatment align perfectly with our mission to provide sophisticated dental care that meets individual patient needs."

Beyond his clinical work, Dr. Jabaiti maintains a faculty professor position at the USC School of Dentistry, demonstrating his ongoing commitment to dental education and staying current with advancements in implant technology. His professional affiliations include membership in several respected dental organizations, including the California Dental Association, American Dental Association, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and Ventura County Dental Association.

Dental implants represent a significant advancement in modern dentistry, offering patients a durable, long-term solution for missing teeth that looks, feels, and functions like natural teeth. The procedure involves placing biocompatible titanium posts into the jawbone that serve as artificial tooth roots to support replacement teeth, providing stability and preventing bone loss.

"Dental implants offer substantial advantages over traditional tooth replacement methods," explains Dr. Jabaiti. "The implants stimulate bone tissue, preventing deterioration and maintaining facial structure integrity. This results in both functional improvement and aesthetic enhancement that can dramatically improve patient confidence and quality of life."

The dental implant process at Dental Group of Beverly Hills involves comprehensive assessment, customized treatment planning, and meticulous surgical implementation. Patients undergo thorough dental examinations including 3D imaging to develop precise models of teeth and jaw structure. Medical history reviews ensure the procedure addresses individual patient needs and potential complications.

Dental Group of Beverly Hills utilizes state-of-the-art equipment and modern techniques to position themselves as leaders in dental innovation and patient comfort. Their approach to dental implants exemplifies their commitment to relationship-based dentistry, focusing on patient education and long-term oral health.

The practice offers comprehensive dental implant services, including single tooth replacements, multiple tooth restorations, and full arch reconstructions. Their Beverly Hills location provides patients with convenient access to premium dental care in a sophisticated yet welcoming environment.

About Dental Group of Beverly Hills

Dental Group of Beverly Hills delivers comprehensive family and cosmetic dentistry services from routine check-ups to full mouth reconstruction. Led by Dr. Nuriel Lavi and Dr. Tariq Jabaiti, the practice combines advanced dental expertise with compassionate, patient-centered care. Their approach emphasizes preventive care, patient education, and personalized treatment in a welcoming environment that balances Beverly Hills prestige with authentic patient-centered attention.

