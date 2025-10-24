Miami Translation Services Broadens Access To Certified Translations For Immigration, Legal, And Academic Documentation Across The U.S.

MENAFN - GetNews)



""Every document tells a story that deserves to be accurately understood," said Bert Rodriguez, CEO of Miami Translation Services. "We take pride in providing translations that are legally valid, institutionally accepted, and culturally accurate.""Miami Translation Services has expanded its nationwide certified translation services to meet growing demand from individuals, law firms, and universities. Offering translations in more than 50 languages, the company guarantees compliance with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and court standards, ensuring every document is accurate, confidential, and officially recognized.

Responding to a Growing National Need for Certified Translations

As the U.S. continues to experience record levels of immigration, international education, and cross-border business, certified document translation has become essential. Miami Translation Services now provides nationwide access to officially certified translations accepted by USCIS, universities, and courts. GMB Location: Translation Services in Mami, FL

Whether translating a birth certificate for an immigration application, a legal contract for a court case, or an academic transcript for a university, the company ensures every document is handled with precision, professionalism, and confidentiality.

Certified Translations That Meet Official U.S. Standards USCIS-Compliant Translations

For immigrants applying for visas, permanent residency, or citizenship, certified translations are mandatory. Miami Translation Services specializes in producing translations that strictly adhere to USCIS standards, reducing the likelihood of processing delays or document rejections.

"Our team has extensive experience translating vital records and legal documents that meet every USCIS requirement," said Rodriguez. "Accuracy and compliance are our top priorities."

Legal Translations for Courts and Law Firms

Courts and attorneys across the country rely on certified translations for evidence, contracts, and sworn statements. Miami Translation Services provides legally sound translations that are formatted and certified to meet judicial standards.

Academic Translations for Global Mobility

With more students pursuing international education, Miami Translation Services helps applicants translate diplomas, transcripts, and recommendation letters for U.S. academic institutions. Each translation is certified for official use by universities and credential evaluation agencies.

A Secure Digital Platform for National Access

Miami Translation Services offers a streamlined, digital-first process that eliminates the need for in-person appointments. Clients can:

Upload documents securely through the company's encrypted platform.

Select their translation requirements, including language, certification type, and turnaround time.

Receive certified translations electronically or as printed copies by mail, typically within 24 to 48 hours.

This digital model allows Miami Translation Services to serve clients anywhere in the U.S., from individuals seeking USCIS approval to law firms managing multilingual cases.

Over 50 Languages Covered

With a professional network of certified linguists, Miami Translation Services translates documents in over 50 languages, including:



Spanish

Portuguese

French

Arabic

Chinese

Russian

Italian German

Each linguist is a native speaker with specialized expertise in legal, academic, or governmental documentation, ensuring translations are not only literal but contextually accurate.







A Reputation for Speed, Accuracy, and Confidentiality

Miami Translation Services recognizes that time is often critical for clients dealing with immigration filings, court deadlines, or university admissions. To meet these needs, the company offers expedited translation options, including same-day and 24-hour turnaround.

Every translation undergoes a three-step verification process:



Translation: Performed by a certified professional.

Quality Review: Checked by a second linguist for accuracy and terminology consistency. Certification: Finalized with a signed and dated certificate of accuracy.

This process guarantees compliance with all major institutional standards, while the company's strict confidentiality policies safeguard sensitive client information.

Client Testimonials Reflect Growing Trust

Clients from across the country continue to praise the quality and professionalism of Miami Translation Services.

"I submitted my birth certificate for translation to support my green card application. The translation was delivered in less than 24 hours, perfectly formatted, and accepted by USCIS immediately," said one client.

A university administrator shared, "We regularly recommend Miami Translation Services to our international students. Their certified translations are consistently precise and professionally presented."

Law firms have also highlighted the company's value as a partner. "Our clients depend on document accuracy for legal filings. Miami Translation Services provides fast, reliable translations we can trust," said a Miami-based attorney.

Building Credibility Through Compliance and Expertise

Founded by Bert Rodriguez, Miami Translation Services was established to address the growing need for reliable, legally recognized translations. The company's approach emphasizes quality, transparency, and compliance with federal and institutional requirements.

"Certified translations often have life-changing implications," Rodriguez explained. "We understand the responsibility that comes with our work and ensure every document reflects that level of care and accuracy."

Through its national reach, the company continues to build trust among individuals, organizations, and institutions that depend on certified translations to achieve their goals.

About Miami Translation Services

Miami Translation Services, founded and led by Bert Rodriguez, provides certified document translation services for immigration, legal, and academic purposes. Operating nationwide, the company delivers accurate, compliant, and confidential translations in more than 50 languages. Each translation is guaranteed to meet the standards of USCIS, universities, and courts across the United States.