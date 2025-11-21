Amir Arrives In DR Congo

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Kinshasa: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived in the capital Kinshasa on a state visit to the friendly Democratic Republic of Congo.

HH the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at N'djili International Airport by President of the Democratic Republic of Congo HE Felix Tshisekedi.

Also present to welcome HH the Amir were President of the Senate HE Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge, President of the National Assembly HE Aime Boji Sangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Francophonie of the Democratic Republic of Congo HE Therese Kayikwamba Wagner.

Also present were Governor of Kinshasa HE Daniel Bumba Lubaki, Commander of the 14th military region Major-General HE Kizimu Mbuyu Stasin, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Congo to the State of Qatar HE Valerie Lusamba Kabeya, several ranking officials at the Congolese government, and members of the Qatari Embassy.

HH the Amir was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival.