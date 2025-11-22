Major MAGA Figure Greene Resigns From US Congress

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, an influential right-wing figure and MAGA acolyte, announced Friday she is quitting her seat in Congress, one week after President Donald Trump pulled his support for the former staunch ally.

In a video posted online, the 51-year-old Republican congresswoman from Georgia, who was elected in 2020, said she had "always been despised in Washington DC and never fit in."

Greene said she did not want her supporters and family to endure "a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms.

"I will be resigning from office with my last day being January 5, 2026," she said.

The shock move by Greene was the clearest sign yet of a growing split in MAGA world, still churning over strong Democratic victories in this month's off-year elections, including the win for leftist New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani -- who had a chummy meeting with Trump earlier Friday.

In a phone conversation with a reporter for American broadcaster ABC News, Trump was quoted as saying Greene's resignation is "great news from the country."

He added that Greene hadn't given him notice but "it doesn't matter, you know but I think it's great. I think she should be happy."