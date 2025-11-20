Qatar Clinch 3×3 Basketball Bronze In Riyadh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Riyadh: Qatar's 3×3 national basketball team claimed the bronze medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games yesterday. The Games are ongoing in the Saudi capital Riyadh until November 21, with more than 3,000 athletes representing 57 countries.

Team Qatar secured third place after defeating Bahrain 17–15.

The bronze medal raises Qatar's tally at the Games to eight medals: three gold, two silver, and three bronze.

Qatar's 3×3 basketball team consists of Dejan Janic, Ahmed Mohamed, Nedim Muslic and Miho Harasic.

Mohammed Al Mughaiseeb, President of the Qatar Basketball Federation, expressed his great satisfaction with the team's bronze-medal achievement, noting that the result reflects the extensive work and continuous effort made by the federation to prepare the team in the best possible way for the Games.

He said:“Just weeks ago, our youth team won bronze at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, and today our senior team adds another bronze to Qatar's basketball achievements. This progression shows that we are building in the right direction and that we have a strong base of talent capable of achieving more in the future.”

Team Qatar player Ahmed Mohamed said:“We achieved what we worked for over the past period. It was a tough match, but we entered with strong confidence in our ability to win and gave everything we had on the court. I dedicate this medal to the Qatar Basketball Federation, the Qatar Olympic Committee, and everyone who supported us throughout the tournament.”

He added:“This achievement gives us a huge boost to continue working and raising the level of Qatar's basketball. We promise our fans that there is more to come.”

Action during the bronze medal match between Qatar and Bahrain.

Elsewhere, Qatar handball team lost its semi-final match against Bahrain (30-31), ending its hopes of reaching the final and defending the gold medal they won at the previous edition of the Games.

Qatar will now face the UAE today in the bronze-medal match.

Meanwhile, in athletics, Abubaker Haydar will compete today in the 800m final, while Moaz Ibrahim will contest the discus throw final.

Qatar delegation celebrates double bronze

The Qatari administrative delegation held a celebration in honour of fencing bronze-medalist Khalid Al-Yafei and wrestling bronze-medalist Shaheen Mohammad, following their achievements on Tuesday.

The ceremony took place at Team Qatar's headquarters in the athletes' village, attended by Khalifa Jabr Al-Naimi, Deputy Head of the Qatari Delegation, delegation members, and several Qatari athletes participating in the Games.

Camel racing finals today

Qatari rider Hizam Abdullah Al-Nadilah will compete today in the 2,000m camel race final with his camel Hattash at Al-Janadriyah track. Finals for the women's 2,000m and the men's and women's 8,000m races will also take place today.