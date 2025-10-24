Russia Attacks Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region, Homes, Industrial Facility Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, reported this on Faceboo, according to Ukrinform.

In the Nikopol district, Russian forces carried out about 35 drone and artillery attacks targeting the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrovske. Four private houses and a warehouse were damaged.

Updated information indicates that a sports club in Nikopol was damaged during the strike on October 23.

In the Synelnykove district, the Russians launched glide bomb (KAB) strikes and drone attacks on the Mezhova, Petropavlivka, and Pokrovske communities. Fires broke out, a car, garage, outbuilding, and infrastructure were damaged.

Read also: Russian army strikes Kramatorsk three times on Oct 24

In the Pavlohrad district, a drone attack damaged an industrial facility and local infrastructure.

No casualties were reported.

Other communities in the region remained unaffected throughout the day.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 20 Russian forces launched a massive missile and drone attac on the Pavlohrad district, injuring 16 people.

Photo: Mykola Lukashuk / Facebook