Birnie Plumbing And Drains Becomes First Hamilton Company To Deploy Lightray UV Pipe Rehabilitation Technology

HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birnie Plumbing and Drains, Hamilton's century-old plumbing leader, is proud to announce that it is the first plumbing company in Hamilton LightRay UV cured-in-place pipe (CIPP ) technology to local homeowners. This new approach represents the next generation of trenchless pipe repair, allowing families to benefit from faster, cleaner, and more durable plumbing solutions.

For more than 100 years, Birnie Plumbing and Drains has earned the trust of homeowners across Hamilton by combining dependable service with a forward-looking approach to plumbing technology. From everyday services like drain cleaning, tap installation, sink installation, and burst pipe repair to 24/7 emergency response, the company has always focused on helping families feel secure and supported in their homes. By introducing LightRay to Hamilton, Birnie continues its tradition of innovation with a solution designed specifically for residential needs.

“Families want plumbing repairs that are reliable and long-lasting, but they also want the work done quickly and without tearing up their property,” says Rob Birnie, President of Birnie Plumbing and Drains.“LightRay delivers on all counts; it saves time, minimizes mess, and provides homeowners with peace of mind that their pipes will hold up for years to come.”

How LightRay Benefits Hamilton Homeowners





Less disruption at home – Unlike traditional pipe replacemen, LightRay is trenchless, meaning there's no need to dig up lawns, driveways, or finished basements. Repairs happen underground, leaving your home and yard intact.

Faster pipe repairs – The UV curing process activates only when the liner is in position, cutting repair times down from days to just hours and reducing stress for families. Durable results – Once cured, the liner forms a seamless, corrosion-resistant new pipe inside the old one, providing a strong, long-lasting fix that helps prevent future leaks and costly water damage and most importantly, keeps the roots out!



Building on a Century of Trust

Founded in the 1920s, Birnie Plumbing and Drains has remained family-owned and operated through five generations. Over the decades, the company has consistently embraced new technology to better serve Hamilton homeowners, from early electric sewer machines to today's cutting-edge trenchless methods as early as 1998. LightRay is the newest example of this commitment to pairing trusted workmanship with innovative tools.

A Complete Home Plumbing Partner

While introducing LightRay adds a powerful option for repairing underground sewer and drain lines, Birnie Plumbing and Drains continues to offer the full range of plumbing services that Hamilton residents depend on every day. Whether it's drain cleaning services, tap and sink installation, or emergency burst pipe repair, the company's fully licensed team is ready to respond with the same level of care and reliability that has defined its reputation for over a century.

Homeowners interested in learning more about LightRay or scheduling a consultation are encouraged to contact Birnie Plumbing and Drains for an assessment. With this step, Hamilton families now have access to one of the most advanced plumbing repair solutions available; delivered by the city's most trusted plumber.

For more information, please contact:

Lindsay McFarland

Marketing & Public Relations

Birnie Plumbing and Drains

390 Lake Ave N, Unit 1

Hamilton, ON L8E 3A2

Phone: 905-578-4659

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



