Lambdatest Unveils AI-Powered Web Scanner For Scalable Visual And Accessibility Testing

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- LambdaTest, a GenAI-native quality engineering platform, today announced the launch of LambdaTest Web Scanne, an advanced browser-based tool combining Visual UI Regression Testing and WCAG-compliant Accessibility Testing. It enables teams to identify and resolve visual and accessibility issues across web applications with unparalleled speed and precision.

LambdaTest Web Scanner combines key features to streamline visual and accessibility testing. It offers Visual UI Regression Testing with SmartUI technology, enabling automated scans that detect layout changes and design mismatches across browsers and screen resolutions. It also supports WCAG-compliant Accessibility Testing, identifying violations and providing recommendations for inclusivity. The tool enables cross-browser and responsive testing across multiple browsers and 200+ mobile viewports, while smart scheduling allows for one-time or recurring scans. Additionally, its history & comparison feature helps track changes and spot regressions, ensuring consistent visual and accessibility quality.

LambdaTest Web Scanner is beneficial for a wide range of users, including frontend QA teams who can perform regular visual regression scans across builds to detect layout shifts, broken UI, and design inconsistencies. Accessibility engineers can use the tool to ensure WCAG compliance across large numbers of URLs, promoting digital accessibility. Product owners can monitor web releases for both visual and accessibility health, ensuring a seamless user experience. Additionally, agencies can leverage the platform to provide clients with before/after visual proof and accessibility compliance reports, ensuring high-quality, inclusive web applications.

Manual testing for visual and accessibility issues in large applications is time-consuming and prone to errors. LambdaTest Web Scanner automates these processes, helping teams save time, reduce errors, and catch issues early in the development cycle. The tool ensures that web applications meet both visual and accessibility standards, improving the quality and inclusivity of digital products.

"We're excited to offer a powerful solution that combines visual regression and accessibility testing in one platform," said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Products at LambdaTest. "LambdaTest Web Scanner empowers teams to proactively catch issues, ensuring a flawless user experience and compliance at scale."

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a GenAI-powered Quality Engineering Platform that empowers teams to test intelligently, smarter, and ship faster. Built for scale, it offers a full-stack testing cloud with 10K+ real devices and 3,000+ browsers.

With AI-native test management, MCP servers, and agent-based automation, LambdaTest supports Selenium, Appium, Playwright, and all major frameworks. AI Agents like HyperExecute and KaneAI bring the power of AI and cloud into your software testing workflow, enabling seamless automation testing with 120+ integrations.

LambdaTest Agents accelerate your testing throughout the entire SDLC, from test planning and authoring to automation, infrastructure, execution, RCA, and reporting.

