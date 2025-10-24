403
SAVE THE DATE: German National Tourist Board Press Conference - 26 Nov
The briefing will be attended by GNTO's CEO, Mrs. Petra Hedorfer, who will share insights and the latest developments on Destination Germany, followed by a Q&A with media. Theme: Discover Germany: Luxury, Heritage & Innovation A journey through Germany-a country where tradition and modernity meet. From exclusive wellness resorts in the Alps and historic castles along the Romantic Road to vibrant metropolises, Germany offers a multifaceted experience for culture lovers and luxury travellers alike. About the GNTB: The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) works on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy to represent Germany as a tourist destination and is funded by the Ministry in accordance with a decision taken by the German Bundestag. As the central organisation for promoting inbound tourism to Germany, the GNTB works closely with the German travel industry and private-sector partners and trade associations to develop strategies and marketing campaigns that promote Germany's positive image abroad as a travel destination and encourage tourists to visit the country. The aim is to unlock future commercial potential and thus add value to the German economy by attracting international visitors to Germany. The GNTB's primary strategic areas of action are:
Targeted market research and detailed analysis of global travel trends and market-specific customer demand
Supporting the German travel industry, which is dominated by small and medium-sized businesses, by sharing expertise and connecting German providers with the international travel trade.
Raising awareness of the Destination Germany brand and enhancing the brand profile with a focus on digital transformation
