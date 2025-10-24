403
Securing Data On The Move: Why The Istorage Diskashur PRO3 Is Essential For Middle East Enterprises
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In the rapidly digitizing economies of the Middle East, data is a critical asset, and its protection is non-negotiable. As remote work and cross-border operations become standard, safeguarding confidential information outside of the corporate firewall is a major compliance and security challenge. Traditional external storage drives simply do not offer the necessary safeguards.
The iStorage diskAshur PRO3 portable hard drive and SSD redefines mobile data protection. Engineered to meet the most rigorous government and military-grade standards, it offers Middle East businesses and government agencies a definitive, certifiable solution for protecting sensitive data on the move. Certified, Hardware-Based Security The PRO3's primary distinction is its reliance on hardware encryption, which is fundamentally more secure than software-based alternatives.
Military-Grade Encryption: It employs a FIPS PUB 197 validated AES-XTS 256-bit hardware encryption algorithm. This means the encryption and decryption processes occur entirely on the drive itself, independent of the host computer's operating system.
Secure Core: The drive incorporates a Common Criteria EAL5+ certified secure microprocessor. This dedicated component ensures that the encryption key is protected and never leaves the secure environment of the drive.
Global Compliance Readiness: The device is pending FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation, the gold standard for cryptographic modules, demonstrating its commitment to the highest security benchmarks and making it suitable for organizations with strict compliance requirements.
