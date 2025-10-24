MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZTX unveils its avatar livestreaming platform and strengthens its creator economy via airdrop farming for the upcoming Creator Chain token launch

Singapore, Singapore, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZTX , the Web3 social creator ecosystem, announced that it had opened its native virtual livestreaming platform to its community. The new platform launch comes after months of pilot livestreams - conducted by global creators from ZEPETO - and enriches the creator economy of the ZTX ecosystem. By enabling avatars and items from ZTX and ZEPETO to be used in livestreams using $ZTX tokens, the utility of ZTX expands to both Web2 and Web3 communities while deepening the appeal of the ZTX mobile application.







ZTX Livestream Rewards Creators and Viewers Through Airdrop Campaign For Creator Chain TGE

In the first week of streaming on the ZTX native streaming platform, ZTX Live, top streamers earned several thousands of dollars in tips alone through the $ZTX token. These streamers have more than 3 million followers on ZEPETO alone and the success of such streamers on ZTX has led other ZEPETO creators to request to be waitlisted for the ZTX Live streaming license.

To commemorate the launch of the streaming platform as well as the early success of its livestreaming initiative, ZTX has partnered with Creator chain - an upcoming EVM Layer 2 chain on the ZKsync Elastic network - to roll out a major airdrop farming campaign for $CRTR, the governance token for Creator chain whose TGE will occur in Q4 of 2025. Creator chain previously secured funding in an undisclosed deal that valued the $CRTR network at 200M USD. For a limited time, whitelisted viewers who tip donations to creators that are streaming on ZTX Live can earn up to 2% of the entire supply of $CRTR tokens, while there are also rebates on their donations. More details can be found in ZTX's announcement on X or in the Creator Discord server.

As the appeal of ZTX Live grows among Web2 and Web3 creators, both $ZTX and $CRTR tokens are expected to spearhead the value creation in the onchain creator economy as the livestreaming app's native currency and the underlying blockchain's governance token, respectively. More information about the ZTX ecosystem, including its upcoming mobile app for fashion gaming & competitions, can be found on the ZTX X account. Updates on the Creator chain can be found on the Creator X account.

