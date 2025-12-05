Indigo Flights 'Steadily Resuming' After Over 1,000 Cancellations

Delhi Airport has issued a fresh advisory reassuring passengers that flight operations are“steadily resuming” after a massive disruption that resulted in more than 1,000 IndiGo flights being cancelled on Friday (December 5).

In the update, Delhi Airport noted that IndiGo's services are "getting back to normal" after the widespread operational breakdown. Travellers are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The statement also reminded passengers that real-time updates for all airlines are available on the airport's official website, and through direct contact with the carriers.

"We appreciate your patience and cooperation and look forward to seeing you at our terminals." the advisory added.

This comes after IndiGo cancelled all domestic flight s till Friday midnight departing from Delhi Airport and acknowledged that it was the most severely affected day, with over 1,000 cancellations.

IndiGo CEO Peter Elbers categorically stated that things are expected to return to normal between December 10 and 15.

"December 5 was the most severely impacted day, with the number of cancellations well over 1000. I extend our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience it has caused to our customers. It will take some time to return to a full normal situation, which we do anticipate between 10-15 December," Elbers said in a video message.

