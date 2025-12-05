Ras Al Khaimah Sees Strong Advances In The Private Education Sector

Ras Al Khaimah is witnessing significant progress in its private education landscape, supported by stronger inspection frameworks, new school openings, and continuous investment in teacher development.

The emirate is positioning itself as a destination for high-quality, future-focused education, with improvements reflected in rising government inspection ratings across multiple institutions.

Dr Abdulrahman Al Naqbi, a board member of the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAK DOK), said the expansion in private schooling is attracting strong interest from operators, with several education groups currently exploring the market. This year alone, a new Filipino school opened in the emirate, signalling growing demand from diverse communities.

He noted that the increasing variety of schools and curricula ensures both Emirati and expatriate families can access education tailored to their cultural and academic preferences. This diversity, he added, plays a major role in making Ras Al Khaimah a more attractive place for families to live and invest in their children's future.

Beyond academic results, schools are now expected to demonstrate how they support student well-being, parental involvement, sports, events and extracurricular programmes. Dr Al Naqbi stressed that learning must extend beyond the classroom, preparing students not only academically but also in character, personal growth and community engagement.

Curriculum development has also become a central pillar of improvement. RAK DOK works closely with subject specialists, school leaders and teachers to continuously refine curricula and teaching methodologies. Importantly, teacher feedback is directly integrated into curriculum improvement, and specialised training is provided ahead of implementation. Administrative teams are also included in these development programmes to ensure alignment across entire school communities.

These strategies have contributed to measurable improvements in school performance. Several schools previously rated“Acceptable” have advanced to higher categories after targeted development plans and close supervision from task forces assigned to monitor progress. When teaching performance did not meet required standards, staff were reassigned to ensure student learning remained protected.“The student remains the core of the educational process,” Dr Al Naqbi said.“Improving outcomes must always be the priority.”

Ras Al Khaimah has also prioritised inclusion, investing in tailored support for students with special needs. Dedicated resources, specialised tools and trained staff ensure that students with varying needs are fully integrated into the school community, regardless of background, ability or nationality.

Talent discovery and enrichment have grown into a defining feature of the emirate's education ecosystem. Schools now participate in wide-ranging competitions and activities across the emirate, covering computing, sports, literature, poetry, art, and more, held on weekends. These programmes, Dr Al Naqbi explained, help uncover individual strengths, build confidence and open opportunities for students to excel at regional and international levels.

"We are working to ensure that the learning output reflects students who graduate with strong capabilities and well-developed talents,” he said.

Today, all 34 private schools in Ras Al Khaimah operate under RAK DOK supervision, which oversees inspection standards, development plans and quality assurance across the sector. Dr Al Naqbi said the emirate's ultimate aim is to build a modern, skills-based education ecosystem that not only teaches but empowers, supporting academic achievement, personal development and readiness for the future.