Dubai Racing Carnival Highlights: Fresu, Seemar & O'shea Shine In Meydan Triumphs

The Dubai Racing Carnival's third meeting on Friday brought exactly what the series has promised since Meydan racecourse opened its gates in 2010 - a procession of statement victories that point to a compelling season ahead.

From a triumphant homecoming for Antonio Fresu to a training masterclass from reigning champion Musabbeh Al Mheiri and a perfect hat-trick by Bhupat Seemar and Tadhg O'Shea, the evening delivered high drama and several early-season Classic markers.

Recommended For You

The evening's feature race belonged to Antonio Fresu, the Italian rider who built his name in the UAE before relocating to Southern California in 2023. Back in Dubai for a Christmas stint, he wasted no time stamping his authority on the Carnival.

Aboard the lesser-fancied El Nasseeb, Fresu unleashed a perfectly judged ride to land the Listed Al Garhoud Sprint (sponsored by Al Tayer Motors) outgunning a field stacked with international firepower, including Dubai Golden Shaheen hero Dark Saffron and two-time American graded stakes winner Mufasa.

“I watched all his races, and he goes really well fresh but doesn't have the early speed against those super-fast horses,” said Fresu.

“I tried to save some ground around the turn and tip him out when he was ready. As soon as he switched his lead, he found another gear, and he finished up really nicely. I think he's a really nice horse, so let's see what the future holds for him.”

Commenting on his deep connection with the UAE, the Italian could not conceal his passion and genuine enthusiasm, saying, "Muabbeh has always been really nice to me," Fresu said. "The UAE's a beautiful place, especially when you're riding at places like Meydan. It's just amazing to be there, especially if you're riding winners like these.”

Fresu will continue riding in the UAE through Christmas before flying back to resume his US season on December 26, but Meydan is already feeling his presence.

If Fresu delivered the star performance, the dominant force early in the evening was the championship pairing of Zabeel Stables' Bhupat Seemar and Tadhg O'Shea, who rattled off three straight victories and came within half a length of an incredible four-timer.

Six Speed sets the tone

Their first strike came via Six Speed, a length and three-quarters winner over Miss Yechance in the opening Lincoln Aviator Handicap (1200m), a performance that strengthened the colt's Classic credentials.

“He's been training really, and his homework was so good that we expected him to run better first time out, but he's put it to bed this time with a bit more experience,” said Seemar.

“He does have a lot of speed, that's why he's called Six Speed, but hopefully his stamina can at least stretch to the [UAE 2000] Guineas.”

Next came Lino Padrino, an eye-catching winner of the Lincoln Maiden (1400m), so impressive that O'Shea was already thinking big.

“I've said all along you won't see the best of him until he goes two turns. I'll leave it to the trainer, but maybe he will work back from the UAE Derby and take in an Al Bastakiya en route,” said the 11-time UAE champion jockey.

Welcome Dream makes it three

Their treble was sealed when Welcome Dream toughed out victory in the Ford Mustang Handicap (1200m), earning praise from Seemar.

“Thanks to (owner) Sheikh Abdul Aziz [bin Humaid Al Nuaimi] for sending me the horse,” he said.“I thought he was a bit short [of fitness] tonight, as he had a little niggle when he came in, so hopefully there's some improvement left.”

Their only narrow miss came when Brazilian-bred Norato flew late to deny Gray Boss by half a length in the Ford Mach-E Handicap, giving Uruguayan handler Julio Olascoaga's runner back-to-back wins.

Crisfords strike first of the season

A tactical switch to dirt paid immediate dividends for the father-son team of Simon and Ed Crisford, who secured their first win of the Carnival when Telemark dug deep in the Ford Handicap (1400m).

Under William Buick, the Night Of Thunder gelding convincingly handled the kickback, threaded through traffic, and reeled in long-time leader Khanjar.

“He took a lot of kickback early, and I was worried the leaders would get away, but credit to the horse, he stayed with them,” said Ed Crisford.“He didn't have the cleanest run in the straight, but when he got out, you could see him motoring. It's his first run on the dirt, so I'm very pleased. He's a tough little horse, and he battled well.”

Book Review rolls back the years

Few horses love Meydan more than Book Review, and the eight-year-old showed it yet again by bossing the Lincoln Navigator Handicap (2000m) from the front.

Brazilian ace Bernardo Pinheiro, who executed the perfect ride on Salem bin Ghadayer's veteran, commented:“He's a lovely old horse, he's won a lot of races here.

“It's spectacular how Salem (bin Ghadayer, trainer) and the team keep him fresh. Last time he went very hard in front, but today he found a softer lead, which is what he needs.”

The card wrapped up with a strong performance from Honest Moon, trained by Ahmad bin Harmash, who sat just behind the pace before taking command in the stretch to win the Ford Expedition Maiden (1600m) by four and a quarter lengths under Saif Al Balushi.

Racing returns Friday, December 12, with the Group 2 Madjani Stakes as the feature and with Carnival form lines now taking shape, it promises to be another must-watch night's racing at Meydan.