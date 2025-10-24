Berjis Desai Hails PM Modi's Journey From Gujarat To Global Leadership At 'Modi's Mission' Book Launch

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) A new book titled 'Modi's Mission' authored by Berjis Desai was launched at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday evening. The event was graced by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Addressing the gathering, author Berjis Desai lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader defined by conviction, discipline, and selfless service.

Recalling a past interaction, Desai said,“Once when I met Narendra Modi, I told him, 'You will become the Prime Minister of India one day'. Today, that statement stands true.”

Desai reflected on India's political journey, noting that during earlier governments, terror attacks often went unanswered.

He said that when PM Modi became Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2001, many Congress leaders could not accept that a man from the humble soil of Gujarat could rise to such a stature.“He proved them wrong,” Desai remarked.

Highlighting PM Modi's 2014 electoral rise, Desai said the“elites” were fearful of the momentum and even threatened to migrate if he became Prime Minister - but none did. Drawing historical parallels, he added that leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Morarji Desai faced similar prejudice from India's elite circles.

Desai criticised the selective narratives of historians and the“appeasement politics” of past regimes. He emphasised that PM Modi's welfare model, from direct benefit transfers to inclusive social schemes, represents“true secularism.”

“Minorities now realise that welfare reaches both Salma and Radha alike,” he said.

He praised PM Modi for historic decisions like the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Mandir, India's digital revolution through UPI, and effective pandemic management.

Recounting PM Modi's humble beginnings, Desai said the Prime Minister's values stem from his mother's teachings.

“He had three choices during his early days: to become a monk, an Army man or an RSS Pracharak. Despite struggles, PM Modi chose a life of service. His mission reflects his mother's sanskar,” he said.