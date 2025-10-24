A Visionary in the Trading World

Finance expert Saul Lokier has established himself as one of the most influential figures in the trading industry, transforming his path from independent trader to high-profile executive. Today, as CEO of The5ers, a global firm specializing in trader evaluation and development, Lokier is recognized for his ability to nurture talent, pioneer innovative performance assessment programs, and engage with an active online community of more than 25,000 members.

From the Trading Floor to the Executive Office

Lokier's journey began more than 15 years ago when he entered the financial markets as a trader for international investment funds. At Apiary Fund and later as Head Trader at FXST Smart Fund, he managed significant capital, built robust risk management frameworks, and delivered consistent returns-earning a reputation as a disciplined operator and strategic thinker.

These early years in high-pressure environments laid the foundation for his transition from individual trading to corporate leadership. In 2020, he joined The5ers to lead the firm's Spanish Desk, spearheading its expansion into Latin American markets. His results were swift: the Hispanic client base grew substantially, and just two years later, in July 2022, Lokier was appointed CEO.

Since then, he has managed a team of over 50 professionals and overseen strategic initiatives that increased recurring revenue by 30% and expanded the number of active traders on the platform by 200%.

Innovation and Mentorship at the Core

Under Lokier's leadership, The5ers introduced new trading products and redesigned its client acquisition funnels, reducing customer acquisition costs by 40%. More importantly, he has focused on reshaping the trader experience.

He developed skill evaluation programs that have become industry benchmarks in the proprietary trading space, with a strong emphasis on consistency and risk management.

“Our mission is simple: to identify real talent, train it, and provide fair conditions so that every trader can reach their full potential,”

- Saul Lokier

Beyond his executive role, Lokier is widely recognized as a mentor. He dedicates part of his time to training and coaching early-career traders, emphasizing discipline, resilience, and emotional control, qualities he considers as essential as any market strategy. According to him,“the greatest challenge for a trader isn't the strategy itself, but the ability to remain disciplined under the pressure of results.”

Building a Global Community

Another cornerstone of Lokier's leadership is The5ers' online community, which now unites more than 25,000 members worldwide. The forum has evolved into one of the largest hubs for trader education and networking-bringing together both beginners and seasoned professionals. Lokier actively participates, answering questions, sharing insights, and publishing articles-a level of engagement rare among industry executives.

His visibility extends beyond the company. In 2023, he was a featured speaker at major events such as the London Trader Show and TradersDayLive, and he regularly contributes to outlets including Finance Magnates, FXStreet, FXEmpire, Investing, and FXMag, further amplifying his influence across the financial landscape.

Recognition and Industry Impact

Under Lokier's direction, The5ers has earned multiple honors at the 2024 PropFirmMatch Awards, including:

Best Trading Conditions

This award recognizes firms that provide traders with the most favorable operational environment to execute trades. It typically evaluates technical and financial parameters such as:



Low spreads and commissions, reducing transaction costs for traders.

Fast execution speed and minimal latency.

Stable trading infrastructure, including reliable platforms like MT5 or cTrader.

Access to diverse instruments (forex, commodities, indices, crypto, etc.) and realistic leverage policies. Best Customer Support

Winning this award indicates that the company maintains a high standard client-centered service model, ensuring traders receive timely, knowledgeable, and reliable assistance, a crucial factor in a 24/5 global trading environment.

Highest-Rated Firm

This recognition is typically based on aggregated trader feedback and satisfaction scores. Platforms such as PropFirmMatch collect ratings from thousands of active traders, assessing their experiences across metrics like platform usability, payout reliability, and program transparency.

Being the highest-rated firm signals that the company maintains an exceptionally positive reputation among its users, grounded in trust, fairness, and consistency-key indicators of long-term credibility in the proprietary trading industry.

Overall Favorite Company

This is a composite award, reflecting broad recognition from both traders and industry observers. It usually considers the combined impact of all operational areas-performance, support, innovation, and brand reliability.

Earning this title means The5ers was perceived as the most balanced and well-managed firm overall, offering an optimal combination of trading experience, support infrastructure, and corporate integrity.

These accolades reinforce the firm's reputation as one of the most reliable and innovative players in the proprietary trading sector, under Lokier's management.

“A good trader seeks results; a leader of traders seeks to build legacies.”

- Saul Lokier

The Broader Economic Relevance of Prop Trading

The work led by professionals such as Saul is integral to the functioning of the global financial system. Unlike traditional financial institutions or private equity funds, proprietary trading firms allocate their own capital to qualified traders based on performance rather than wealth or connections.

This approach democratizes access to professional trading, enabling individuals from diverse backgrounds to participate in global markets and contribute to market liquidity and efficiency.

By funding and mentoring traders, prop firms foster technical and analytical expertise that strengthens the financial sector. Although they do not manage client investments or lend to businesses, their operations enhance economic stability by promoting disciplined trading practices, technological innovation,and transparent market participation.

From independent trader to global leader, Saul Lokier's journey perfectly illustrates the evolving nature of the financial world, where leadership, education, and technology converge to create opportunity. His career shows that success in trading is not merely about capital or strategy, but about vision,discipline, and the ability to empower others to grow alongside the markets themselves.

Written by Angelica Gomes de Lima, Business Specialist.