National Archives Of Qatar Signs Mou With Oman's National Records And Archives Authority

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The National Archives of Qatar and the National Records and Archives Authority of Oman Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation in the field of records and archives.

The agreement reflects the deep fraternal relations between the two countries and their shared commitment to developing collaboration in this vital sector.

The MoU was signed by Secretary-General of the National Archives of Qatar, Dr Ahmed Abdullah al-Buainain and Chairman of the National Records and Archives Authority of Oman, Dr Hamad bin Mohammed al-Dhawyani.

The memorandum seeks to preserve national memory and develop mechanisms for its protection and safeguarding in line with best practices and professional standards, ensuring its sustainability and transmission to future generations. This comes within the framework of a shared vision to advance documentation practices and preserve historical records.

The agreement also underscores the keenness of both sides to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of records and archives, exchange expertise and knowledge, contribute to the development of modern documentation systems, keep pace with digital transformation requirements, and support scientific research.

Abdullah al-Badr, Head of the International Cooperation Department at the National Archives of Qatar, said in an exclusive interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the memorandum of understanding signed between the National Archives of Qatar and Oman's National Records and Archives Authority focuses on preserving the rich documentary heritage of both countries. He added that it also aims to coordinate cooperation in participating in regional and international meetings and organisations, in a manner that serves the interests of the two brotherly nations.

He noted that the signing of the memorandum falls within the broader framework of joint bilateral cooperation between Qatar and Oman, as well as within the context of joint Gulf and Arab cooperation.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, the National Archives of Qatar organised a tour for the Omani delegation of its exhibition, during which they reviewed a selection of prominent documents highlighting the significance of national heritage.

The tour also included a presentation on several future projects being developed by the National Archives of Qatar, focusing on advancing modern documentation systems and facilitating access to documents for researchers and other interested audiences.

The National Archives of Qatar seeks to enrich intellectual activity and document the history of the State, while organising, collecting, preserving, and supervising documents and archives in accordance with the provisions of Law No. (7) of 2023 concerning Documents and Archives. It also aims to enable access to information, records, and documents and facilitate their use by establishing standards and policies governing the management of public, private, historical, and national documents in the State.

The Archives is responsible for identifying documents of historical value held by ministries, other government entities, or individuals, as well as documents and archives located abroad. It also determines the mechanisms for acquiring and transferring such documents and archives, or obtaining copies or reproductions thereof.

Meanwhile, the National Records and Archives Authority of Oman aims to prepare specialists and enhance their capabilities through comprehensive scientific training programme, facilitate access to archives, support scientific research and its publication, and encourage scientific, intellectual, and artistic research through the optimal use of archival materials.

