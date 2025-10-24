Nokia extends long-term partnership with VNPT in Vietnam

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press ReleaseNokia extends long-term partnership with VNPT in Vietnam



Companies sign deal extension to upgrade VNPT's radio infrastructure across the Hanoi area, border provinces, and the South of Vietnam.

Deployment of Nokia's advanced AirScale equipment portfolio will enhance connectivity and increase network capacity. Deal aims to further improve mobile coverage, accelerate digital transformation and contribute to Vietnam's socio-economic development.



24 October 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced the extension of its long-term partnership with Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), one of Vietnam's leading telecommunications operators, through a new agreement to upgrade and expand radio infrastructure across Vietnam. The new deal focuses on the Hanoi area, border provinces, and the southern region, marking an important step in advancing the nation's digital connectivity.

Under the agreement, Nokia will deploy equipment from its industry-leading AirScale portfolio, powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, delivering premium connectivity, low latency and enhanced network capacity while reducing power consumption. The scope also includes comprehensive network management services to ensure optimal performance and reliability.

This upgrade will significantly improve mobile coverage quality, particularly in border regions and key economic and social hubs. It will enable people and businesses across multiple provinces to better access telecommunications and digital transformation services, supporting Vietnam's broader goals of economic growth and digital inclusion.

The contract reinforces Nokia's strong commitment to the telecom sector in Vietnam, further demonstrated by its decision to establish Vietnam as a manufacturing hub for AirScale equipment in 2024. The hub supplies both domestic and international markets, creating new economic opportunities and strengthening regional supply chains.

“Extending our partnership with Nokia is an important step in strengthening Vietnam's telecommunications and digital infrastructure, reaffirming our commitment to meeting the growing connectivity and digital service needs of people, businesses, and government. With Nokia's advanced technology, we aim to deliver world-class services and support Vietnam's digital transformation goals,” said Huynh Quang Liem, CEO, VNPT.

“We are proud to deepen our partnership with VNPT and contribute to Vietnam's digital future. Our advanced technology delivers outstanding performance, enabling VNPT to provide faster, more reliable connectivity, especially in key border regions and major economic and social centers. This expansion will give people and businesses better access to essential digital services, driving economic growth and enhancing quality of life,” said Hiro Miura, Head of Southeast Asia Market Unit, Nokia.

