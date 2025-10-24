Von Der Leyen: EU Moving Forward With Reparations Loan For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced this at a joint press conference with European Council President António Costa, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We had a good discussion on the Reparations Loan to be financed with the immobilised Russian assets. It allowed us to identify points we still need to clarify, then we will come back with the different options that we will develop,” she said.

Von der Leyen emphasized that the European Commission“will always respect European and international law while taking this work forward.”

Speaking about the newly adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia, the Commission President said she was convinced that it“hits at the heart of Russia's war economy.” She noted that the United States is also proceeding with its own package of sanctions, which is a welcome step since“together with our partners and allies we have greater impact.”

This is serious package: Dutch expert assesses new EU sanctions against Russia

As reported earlier, European Council President António Costa stated that EU leaders reached consensus on three major agreements regarding support for Ukraine during Thursday's summit.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine