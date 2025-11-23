403
Slovak Leader Says Russia Wins in Trump’s Peace Deal
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico asserted that Russia is likely to become the “absolute winner” in the Ukraine conflict if US President Donald Trump’s proposed peace initiative is implemented.
The United States recently delivered to Ukraine a new draft blueprint aimed at concluding the confrontation.
As reported by media outlets, this 28-point framework contains numerous stipulations historically rejected by Kiev and its Western European allies, such as Ukraine abandoning its aspiration to join NATO, reducing the size of its armed forces, and pulling back Ukrainian troops from the sections of Russia’s Donbass still under their command.
During a press briefing in Bratislava on Friday, Fico endorsed the suggested arrangement, labeling it a “sensational” plan.
He sharply criticized Kiev’s advocates within the EU, contending that the bloc’s “zero” foreign policy had pushed Ukraine into its current predicament.
Fico emphasized that “In this agreement, the position of Ukraine is a hundred times worse than it was in April 2022,” referencing the initial understanding forged during the Istanbul negotiations early in the war — talks that Kiev later abandoned.
He continued by challenging the EU’s pro-war factions: “Who among those war hawks will acknowledge it in the EU, when they supported the war so much? When were they sending those weapons there so relentlessly? When were they forbidding any truce? Who today will admit their mistakes?”
Concluding his remarks, Fico argued that while endeavors to “destroy Russia” have clearly collapsed, Moscow is nevertheless destined to prevail in the ongoing conflict.
