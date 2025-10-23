Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Presents The Phantom Centenary Private Collection: A Defining Statement, 100 Years In The Making

Thursday 23 October 2025, Goodwood, West Sussex



Landmark Private Collection of 25 motor cars honours Phantom's centenary

The most complex and technologically ambitious Private Collection to date

A century of stories: interior celebrates pivotal figures, notable clients, significant models, journeys, places and moments that defined Phantom's first 100 years

Rear seats in high-resolution printed fabric, developed with a fashion atelier, completed with 160,000 stitches

Laser-etched front seats depict hand-sketched linework inspired by Phantom's heritage

Most intricate Rolls-Royce woodwork ever introduces three Rolls-Royce firsts: 3D marquetry, 3D ink layering, and 24-carat gold leafing

Spirit of Ecstasy in solid gold, hallmarked and enamelled, based on 1925 casting Bespoke Gallery recalls pages of a book with abstracted text formed in aluminium

For 100 years, Phantom has been recognised as the ultimate symbol of success and discernment, chosen by the world's most influential figures. As this legendary nameplate celebrates its 100th anniversary, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars pays tribute with the Phantom Centenary Private Collection, limited to 25 examples.

“The Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary Private Collection is our tribute to 100 years of the world's most revered luxury item. This uncompromising work of art uses the meticulously engineered Phantom VIII as the canvas to tell the story of Phantom's remarkable life and the people who shaped it - from the visionaries within Rolls-Royce to the owners who helped create its legend. For a century, the Phantom nameplate has expressed the pinnacle of Rolls-Royce's abilities. To honour that legacy, this extraordinarily ambitious Private Collection introduces new techniques and is the result of over 40,000 hours of work, culminating in a motor car which reaffirms Phantom's status as a symbol of ambition, artistic possibility, and historical gravitas.”

