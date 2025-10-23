Moci Temporarily Closes Car Agency For Violating Consumer Protection Law

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced the administrative closure of Sky Motors – Rox agency for one month due to non-compliance with the provisions of Article (9) of Law No. (8) of 2008 regarding consumer protection.

According to the ministry, the violation was due to the agency's failure to provide the guarantees offered by the manufacturer or agent.

The closure decision comes as part of MoCI's ongoing efforts to ensure transparency, protect consumer rights, and maintain fair practices in Qatar's commercial market.