Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moci Temporarily Closes Car Agency For Violating Consumer Protection Law

Moci Temporarily Closes Car Agency For Violating Consumer Protection Law


2025-10-23 10:02:18
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced the administrative closure of Sky Motors – Rox agency for one month due to non-compliance with the provisions of Article (9) of Law No. (8) of 2008 regarding consumer protection.

According to the ministry, the violation was due to the agency's failure to provide the guarantees offered by the manufacturer or agent.

The closure decision comes as part of MoCI's ongoing efforts to ensure transparency, protect consumer rights, and maintain fair practices in Qatar's commercial market.

MENAFN23102025000063011010ID1110238612

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search