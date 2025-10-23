Wireless, Iot And Mobile Technology Innovators Honored In 2025 Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market, today announced the winners of its 9th annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program.
The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the breakthrough innovation across a wide range of mobile and wireless categories, including Cloud Computing, Telecommunications, Mobile Device Management, Wireless and Broadband, Internet-of-Things (IoT), Mobile Security, 5G and 5G-Advanced, Edge & Private Networks, and more.
2025 represents a pivotal moment for mobility: AI-powered devices and apps, Open RAN modernization, satellite-to-cell connectivity, private 5G for enterprise, and next-gen mobile security are moving from pilot to scale. From smarter networks and resilient connectivity to data-driven mobile experiences, this year's class demonstrates how mobile technology is shaping industries and everyday life alike.
“The mobile industry has always been defined by its pace of innovation, but in 2025 we're witnessing something even greater - a true convergence of intelligence, speed and accessibility,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough.“Our winners this year are not just advancing technology; they're redefining how humanity interacts with it. From smarter devices and resilient networks to more secure, sustainable and inclusive mobile ecosystems, these companies are pushing the boundaries of what's possible. We're honored to recognize their impact on a world that's becoming more connected every day.”
Mobile Breakthrough Award winners were selected by an independent panel of experts based on a variety of criteria, including innovation, performance, user experience, functionality, market impact and overall value, with the goal of recognizing the most breakthrough solutions in each category.
2025 Mobile Breakthrough Winners include:
Broadband
Commercial Broadband Internet Solution of the Year: Comcast Business
Broadband Innovation of the Year: Google Fiber
Overall Wireless Broadband Solution of the Year: CELITECH
Small Cell
Small Cell Technology Solution Provider of the Year: Boingo Wireless
Internet-of-Things (IoT)
Industrial IoT Solution of the Year: Blues
M2M Equipment Provider of the Year: Telit Cinterion
IoT Solution of the Year: Kigen
Overall IoT Solution Provider of the Year: Wireless Logic
Enterprise Cloud Computing
Enterprise Cloud Computing Software of the Year: Ivanti
Cloud Computing Innovation of the Year: Nordic Semiconductor
Mobile Device Management
Mobile Device Management Solution of the Year: Samsung Knox
Mobile Device Management Platform of the Year: Tangoe, Tangoe One Mobile
Overall Mobility Management Solution Provider of the Year: Netcracker Technology
Mobile Security
Mobile Security Solution of the Year: Zimperium
Mobile Security Innovation of the Year: TNS, TNS Enterprise Product Suite
Wide Area Networks
5G Innovation of the Year: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Qualcomm DragonwingTM FWA Gen 4 Elite Platform
Overall Enterprise Wi-Fi Product of the Year: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Wireless
Wireless Carrier of the Year: Verizon
Rural Wireless Solution of the Year: Starlink
Telecommunications
Telecommunications Innovation of the Year: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Qualcomm DragonwingTM 5G RAN Platforms
Telecommunications Solution Provider of the Year: First Orion
Leadership
Global Innovation Leadership Award: MediaTek
Wireless Innovation of the Year: WiBotic
Telecommunications Company of the Year: AT&T
Startup of the Year: Fleet Device Management
About Mobile Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, WiFi and more. For more information visit MobileBreakthroughAwards.
