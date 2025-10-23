Wireless, Iot And Mobile Technology Innovators Honored In 2025 Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Recognizes Top Mobile and Wireless Companies and Solutions Around the Globe

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market, today announced the winners of its 9th annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program.

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the breakthrough innovation across a wide range of mobile and wireless categories, including Cloud Computing, Telecommunications, Mobile Device Management, Wireless and Broadband, Internet-of-Things (IoT), Mobile Security, 5G and 5G-Advanced, Edge & Private Networks, and more.

2025 represents a pivotal moment for mobility: AI-powered devices and apps, Open RAN modernization, satellite-to-cell connectivity, private 5G for enterprise, and next-gen mobile security are moving from pilot to scale. From smarter networks and resilient connectivity to data-driven mobile experiences, this year's class demonstrates how mobile technology is shaping industries and everyday life alike.

“The mobile industry has always been defined by its pace of innovation, but in 2025 we're witnessing something even greater - a true convergence of intelligence, speed and accessibility,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough.“Our winners this year are not just advancing technology; they're redefining how humanity interacts with it. From smarter devices and resilient networks to more secure, sustainable and inclusive mobile ecosystems, these companies are pushing the boundaries of what's possible. We're honored to recognize their impact on a world that's becoming more connected every day.”

Mobile Breakthrough Award winners were selected by an independent panel of experts based on a variety of criteria, including innovation, performance, user experience, functionality, market impact and overall value, with the goal of recognizing the most breakthrough solutions in each category.

2025 Mobile Breakthrough Winners include:

Broadband

Commercial Broadband Internet Solution of the Year: Comcast Business

Broadband Innovation of the Year: Google Fiber

Overall Wireless Broadband Solution of the Year: CELITECH

Small Cell

Small Cell Technology Solution Provider of the Year: Boingo Wireless

Internet-of-Things (IoT)

Industrial IoT Solution of the Year: Blues

M2M Equipment Provider of the Year: Telit Cinterion

IoT Solution of the Year: Kigen

Overall IoT Solution Provider of the Year: Wireless Logic

Enterprise Cloud Computing

Enterprise Cloud Computing Software of the Year: Ivanti

Cloud Computing Innovation of the Year: Nordic Semiconductor

Mobile Device Management

Mobile Device Management Solution of the Year: Samsung Knox

Mobile Device Management Platform of the Year: Tangoe, Tangoe One Mobile

Overall Mobility Management Solution Provider of the Year: Netcracker Technology

Mobile Security

Mobile Security Solution of the Year: Zimperium

Mobile Security Innovation of the Year: TNS, TNS Enterprise Product Suite

Wide Area Networks

5G Innovation of the Year: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Qualcomm DragonwingTM FWA Gen 4 Elite Platform

Overall Enterprise Wi-Fi Product of the Year: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Wireless

Wireless Carrier of the Year: Verizon

Rural Wireless Solution of the Year: Starlink

Telecommunications

Telecommunications Innovation of the Year: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Qualcomm DragonwingTM 5G RAN Platforms

Telecommunications Solution Provider of the Year: First Orion

Leadership

Global Innovation Leadership Award: MediaTek

Wireless Innovation of the Year: WiBotic

Telecommunications Company of the Year: AT&T

Startup of the Year: Fleet Device Management

