403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Anthropic Team Up to Fast‑Track AI Growth
(MENAFN) US technology giants NVIDIA, Microsoft, and AI startup Anthropic revealed a major strategic collaboration on Tuesday, according to a company press release.
Under the agreement, NVIDIA and Microsoft will together invest up to $15 billion in Anthropic, signaling a significant boost in AI development and infrastructure.
"For the first time, NVIDIA and Anthropic are establishing a deep technology partnership to support Anthropic’s future growth," the AI firm Anthropic stated.
The company added: "Anthropic and NVIDIA will collaborate on design and engineering, with the goal of optimizing Anthropic models for the best possible performance, efficiency.
"Anthropic’s compute commitment will initially be up to one gigawatt of compute capacity with NVIDIA Grace Blackwell and Vera Rubin systems."
Anthropic is scaling its rapidly expanding Claude AI model on Microsoft Azure, powered by NVIDIA, to increase availability and provide Azure enterprise clients with a wider selection of models and new capabilities.
"Anthropic has committed to purchase $30 billion of Azure compute capacity and to contract additional compute capacity up to one gigawatt," it noted.
Under the agreement, NVIDIA and Microsoft will together invest up to $15 billion in Anthropic, signaling a significant boost in AI development and infrastructure.
"For the first time, NVIDIA and Anthropic are establishing a deep technology partnership to support Anthropic’s future growth," the AI firm Anthropic stated.
The company added: "Anthropic and NVIDIA will collaborate on design and engineering, with the goal of optimizing Anthropic models for the best possible performance, efficiency.
"Anthropic’s compute commitment will initially be up to one gigawatt of compute capacity with NVIDIA Grace Blackwell and Vera Rubin systems."
Anthropic is scaling its rapidly expanding Claude AI model on Microsoft Azure, powered by NVIDIA, to increase availability and provide Azure enterprise clients with a wider selection of models and new capabilities.
"Anthropic has committed to purchase $30 billion of Azure compute capacity and to contract additional compute capacity up to one gigawatt," it noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment