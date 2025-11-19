403
South Korea, UAE ink deals on AI, aerospace, nuclear energy
(MENAFN) South Korea and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday signed multiple agreements to deepen cooperation in sectors including artificial intelligence (AI), aerospace, and nuclear energy.
The pacts were signed as UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Abu Dhabi, Seoul’s presidential office said. Seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were inked covering AI, aerospace, nuclear energy, economy, and intellectual property rights.
During the meeting, Lee and Mohammed explored ways to enhance economic ties in defense, advanced technology, and energy. Lee described the UAE as a "brotherly nation" and pledged to build a stronger relationship aligned with the UAE's long-term development roadmap.
South Korea is "ready for comprehensive cooperation to build the centennial alliance with the UAE," Lee said. "There are many important areas, including security, the defense industry, AI, nuclear energy, health care, and medical services. I hope the two countries make bold steps toward shared prosperity.”
The talks also covered expanding cooperation in the defense industry, including joint development, production, and export of weapons systems. In energy, they discussed increasing the UAE-held crude oil stockpile in South Korea from 4 million barrels to over 10 million barrels.
Last year, the UAE became the first Middle Eastern nation to sign a free trade deal with South Korea.
