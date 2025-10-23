403
Sultan of Oman receives Erdogan at Al Alam Palace in Muscat
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on Thursday at Al Alam Palace in Muscat, according to reports. The private meeting was held behind closed doors, followed by joint talks between their delegations and a signing ceremony for several bilateral agreements.
The discussions covered both bilateral relations and broader regional and global issues, a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate said.
“Stating that Türkiye and Oman share deep-rooted historical and fraternal ties, President Erdogan noted that this visit further reinforced the solidarity between the two countries,” the statement added.
Erdogan emphasized that cooperation with Oman will expand across multiple sectors, including industry, economy, defense, and communications. He also highlighted that Türkiye and Oman share similar stances on key issues, particularly the Palestinian cause, praising Oman’s regional efforts in mediation and dialogue and committing to joint initiatives toward a two-state solution in Gaza.
Following the meeting, the two nations adopted 16 new agreements to further strengthen cooperation, according to the directorate.
