Adaptability, Cooperation Needed To Face Protectionism, Uncertainty: Malaysia PM Anwar

MENAFN - IANS) Kuala Lumpur, Oct 26 (IANS) Inaugurating the ASEAN summit, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday that adaptability and cooperation are needed to face the crosswinds of protectionism and uncertainty buffeting the world.

"Rising protectionism and shifting supply chains remind us that resilience depends on adaptability," he added.

"Across regions, we see rising contestation and growing uncertainty," he warned.

"These crosswinds test not only our economies but also our collective resolve to keep faith in cooperation -- to believe that understanding and dialogue can still prevail in a divided age."

The 47th summit of the economic powerhouse got underway at a time of raging tariff wars that are deeply affecting its members across Southeast Asia.

US President Donald Trump, who set off the tariff tsunami will be at the summit as an invited guest, and his presence will dominate the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was invited to the meeting, will not attend but address it remotely.

Before the summit began, Timor-Leste became the 11th member of the organisation, whose other members are Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Brunei, and Myanmar.

Malaysia is the current chair of ASEAN.

Besides the leaders of ASEAN members, invitees include leaders from across the globe, including Presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, and Prime Ministers Li Qiang of China, Sanae Takaichi of Japan, Anthony Albanese of Australia and Mike Carney of Canada.

Anwar said that in the face of the challenges, ASEAN must forge new partnerships and deepen the existing ties.

Welcoming Lula Da Silva and Ramaphosa, he added that it was an important step towards expanding ties with BRICS, and with G20, that is being chaired by South Africa this year.

The Prime Minister said the achievements of the 10 member states - soon to be 11 with Timor-Leste's expected admission later in 2025 - are rooted in a culture of consensus, open communication and solidarity.

In a world of unpredictability, the Prime Minister said ASEAN's fate is shared, urging stronger cohesion through revitalising geostrategic frameworks like the Zone of Peace, Freedom and Neutrality (ZOPFAN) and reinforcing ASEAN-led platforms such as the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum.