Spirit Cast Revealed: Prabhas Starrer Also Has THESE Actors In The Movie Check

An official update has been released about the actors who will be playing the villains in the movie Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas as the hero.

On his birthday, Prabhas gave fans updates on his movies. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also revealed a sound story and the full cast for the highly anticipated film 'Spirit'.

The full cast for 'Spirit' is out! Besides Prabhas, it stars Tripti Dimri, Prakash Raj, Kanchana, and Vivek Oberoi as the villain. The film will have a multi-language release.

Prabhas shared a 2-min sound story for 'Spirit' on Instagram. It sets a dark tone, with Prakash Raj's voice interrogating a defiant character, revealed to be an ex-IPS officer.

The sound story ends with Prabhas's voice hinting at a 'bad habit.' Fans love it. The film's villains, Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj, famously played antagonists to Ajith and Vijay.