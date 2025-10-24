Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Piyush Goyal's Big Message Amid Trade Talks With US: 'India Will Not Sign Any Trade Deal In Hurry'

2025-10-24 05:01:13
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Union Commerce and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that India will not sign any trade deal in a hurry, in reference to the ongoing talks in regards to the India-US trade deal.

Goyal made the comment in Berlin, Germany, adding that India wants to view trade deals as signs of long-term partnerships which are based on mutual trust.

Live Mint

