Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SOFAZ Assets Surpass $70 Billion, Reinforcing Azerbaijan's Economic Stability

SOFAZ Assets Surpass $70 Billion, Reinforcing Azerbaijan's Economic Stability


2025-10-23 05:06:26
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), which began its operations with an initial capital of $270 million, has grown into one of the country's most significant financial pillars, now holding assets exceeding $70 billion -a level regarded as a strategic reserve for the national economy, Azernews reports. As reported by Azernews, citing the Deputy Executive Director of the company, it played an important role in ensuring fiscal and macroeconomic stability, accounting for 50–60 per cent of the state budget revenues in the early years of economic development, and about...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN23102025000195011045ID1110236832

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search