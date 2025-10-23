Polish Airlines Set To Launch Direct Flights To Kazakhstan's Almaty

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). LOT Polish Airlines has announced the launch of direct flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty, Trend reports via the company.

The first flight is scheduled for May 31, 2026.

The Polish carrier will operate four weekly flights on the Warsaw–Almaty route during the summer season - on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, departing from Warsaw Chopin Airport at 22:40 local time. The return flights from Almaty to Warsaw are scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 09:20.

During the winter season, the airline will operate three flights per week. The journey will take approximately 6.5 hours to Almaty and about 7.5 hours on the return leg.

Flights will be carried out by modern Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Almaty becomes the second destination in Kazakhstan served by LOT Polish Airlines, alongside Astana, strengthening air connectivity between Central Asia and Europe.