ED Summons Tamil Actors K Srikant, Krishna Kumar In Alleged Cocaine Case Next Week

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Tamil actors K Srikant and Krishna Kumar for questioning in connection with an alleged cocaine case early next week, officials said on Friday.

ED's Chennai zonal office issued the summons to both the actors to depose before the investigators by Monday and Tuesday.

As per the officials privy to the development, both Srikant and Kumar have been asked to join the ongoing investigation into the alleged case and record their statements.

The summons are part of the ED's probe into alleged money laundering and drug trafficking networks linked to recent cocaine seizures in Chennai.

The Madras High Court on July 8, 2025, granted bail to Srikant, 45, and Kumar, 47, in a case registered against them by the Greater Chennai City Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985. They were granted bail after the court took into consideration that the two actors had been arrested only on the charge of procuring cocaine for personal consumption, and no amount of contraband had been seized by the police from either of them.

The actors were arrested on charges of allegedly procuring the contraband for personal consumption.

Greater Chennai City Police filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) on June 18 after a special team of its Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) had arrested a Ghana native, John, who had allegedly supplied cocaine to another accused, Pradeep Kumar. Subsequently, actors Srikant and Kumar, one Jawahar, and Prasant were arrested. While John has been released on bail, Pradeep, Jawahar, and Prasanth are still in jail.

ED's money laundering probe seeks to trace the alleged illicitly acquired proceeds of crime possessed and enjoyed by the accused and others in the case.