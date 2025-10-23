403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine, Russia Report Thwarting Massive Drone Offensives
(MENAFN) Ukraine and Russia each reported thwarting large-scale drone offensives during the night, with both sides claiming to have intercepted more than 100 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Ukraine’s Air Force Command announced that its air defense forces successfully neutralized or suppressed 92 out of 130 Russian drones launched from multiple directions, including Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and the Crimean Peninsula, which remains under Russian control.
“The enemy attacked with 130 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types. About 80 of them were Shahed,” the command said via Telegram.
Ukraine countered the barrage using a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile systems, electronic warfare capabilities, and mobile fire units. Ukrainian forces reported that 25 drones managed to hit 11 different sites in northern and eastern Ukraine, with wreckage falling in several localities.
A state news outlet further reported that a Russian drone struck a railway station in the northeastern Sumy region, causing injuries to two people.
On the other side, Russia’s Defense Ministry declared that its air defense systems intercepted 139 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple regions, including 56 over Belgorod, 22 in Bryansk, and 21 in Voronezh.
The ministry also reported additional drone interceptions over Ryazan, Rostov, Crimea, Tambov, Volgograd, Oryol, Kaluga, and Kursk.
Neither Ukraine’s nor Russia’s figures have been independently verified.
Ukraine’s Air Force Command announced that its air defense forces successfully neutralized or suppressed 92 out of 130 Russian drones launched from multiple directions, including Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and the Crimean Peninsula, which remains under Russian control.
“The enemy attacked with 130 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types. About 80 of them were Shahed,” the command said via Telegram.
Ukraine countered the barrage using a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile systems, electronic warfare capabilities, and mobile fire units. Ukrainian forces reported that 25 drones managed to hit 11 different sites in northern and eastern Ukraine, with wreckage falling in several localities.
A state news outlet further reported that a Russian drone struck a railway station in the northeastern Sumy region, causing injuries to two people.
On the other side, Russia’s Defense Ministry declared that its air defense systems intercepted 139 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple regions, including 56 over Belgorod, 22 in Bryansk, and 21 in Voronezh.
The ministry also reported additional drone interceptions over Ryazan, Rostov, Crimea, Tambov, Volgograd, Oryol, Kaluga, and Kursk.
Neither Ukraine’s nor Russia’s figures have been independently verified.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment