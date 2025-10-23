403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Meta plans to fire six hundred workers from its AI department
(MENAFN) US technology company Meta plans to lay off approximately 600 employees from its artificial intelligence (AI) unit as part of a broader effort to streamline operations and reduce organizational layers, according to reports.
The layoffs were disclosed in a memo from Alexandr Wang, Meta’s chief AI officer, who joined the company in June following Meta’s $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI.
Affected employees include those working in the AI infrastructure divisions, the Fundamental Artificial Intelligence Research unit, and various product-related roles.
Meta informed some workers on Wednesday that their employment would end on November 21, during which they would be in a "non-working notice period."
“During this time, your internal access will be removed, and you do not need to do any additional work for Meta,” the memo stated, according to reports. “You may use this time to search for another role at Meta.”
The company also confirmed that employees would receive 16 weeks of severance pay, with an additional two weeks for each completed year of service, "minus your notice period."
The layoffs were disclosed in a memo from Alexandr Wang, Meta’s chief AI officer, who joined the company in June following Meta’s $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI.
Affected employees include those working in the AI infrastructure divisions, the Fundamental Artificial Intelligence Research unit, and various product-related roles.
Meta informed some workers on Wednesday that their employment would end on November 21, during which they would be in a "non-working notice period."
“During this time, your internal access will be removed, and you do not need to do any additional work for Meta,” the memo stated, according to reports. “You may use this time to search for another role at Meta.”
The company also confirmed that employees would receive 16 weeks of severance pay, with an additional two weeks for each completed year of service, "minus your notice period."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment