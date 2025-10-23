403
China Criticizes EU’s New Russia Sanctions
(MENAFN) China on Thursday strongly condemned the European Union’s latest sanctions against Russia, emphasizing that open dialogue and negotiation remain the "only viable way" to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun expressed firm opposition to the EU’s decision during a press briefing in Beijing, stating that China has lodged "serious protests with the EU side."
Earlier the same day, the EU announced its 19th sanctions package targeting Russia. According to the EU, the measures focus on "Russian banks, crypto exchanges, (and) entities in India and China, among others."
Guo reiterated that China "is not the creator of the current crisis, nor a party to it," highlighting China's dedication to peace efforts.
He affirmed that China has never supplied lethal weapons to any side involved in the conflict and maintains strict controls over the export of dual-use goods. He urged the EU to "stop making an issue about China, stop undermining China's interests."
He warned that such actions "are not conducive to the sound and steady development of China-EU ties."
Meanwhile, the United States also announced new sanctions on Russia’s largest oil firms, Rosneft and Lukoil, accusing Moscow of showing a "lack of serious commitment" to peace negotiations.
Guo concluded by asserting that "coercion and putting pressure on others will not solve any problem."
The war between Russia and Ukraine, which has lasted over three years, has resulted in millions of deaths, injuries, and displacements.
