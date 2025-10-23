403
European Basketball Clubs Set Date to Resume Games in Israel
(MENAFN) Top-tier European basketball competitions agreed on Tuesday to resume games in Israel starting December 1, despite ongoing breaches of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
“EuroLeague Commercial Assets (ECA) member clubs met on Tuesday to discuss the current situation in Israel and Gaza, following the recently announced ceasefire and peace initiatives. The meeting also addressed the possibility of bringing EuroLeague and BKT EuroCup games back to Israel, after matches were relocated to neutral venues since October 2023,” EuroLeague stated in a press release.
The ceasefire in Gaza has been repeatedly violated by Israeli forces. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, since the ceasefire began on October 10, at least 80 individuals have lost their lives and 303 have been wounded by the Israeli military in Gaza.
“After thoughtful deliberation, ECA clubs agreed on the proposal to set December 1, 2025, as the date for games to resume in Israel. Until then, Euroleague Basketball will continue to carefully monitor developments, stay in close contact with local and foreign authorities, visiting teams, and all relevant organizations,” the statement continued.
“Euroleague Basketball and its participating clubs welcome the recent peace plan with optimism and hope.
The organization reaffirms its belief in the power of basketball to bring people and communities together, and its commitment to contributing to peace through the shared values of sport, respect, and unity,” it added.
Due to security concerns, Israeli fixtures in both the EuroLeague and EuroCup have been held at neutral locations since October 2023.
