Iran Refuses to Resume Talks Until U.S. Drops “Excessive Demands”
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced on Wednesday that Tehran will refuse to reengage in talks unless the United States drops what he described as its “excessive demands” and “unreasonable” conditions.
Speaking upon his arrival in the northeastern city of Mashhad, Araghchi emphasized, according to an Iranian news agency, that the pause in indirect nuclear talks with Washington and discussions with European parties over the 2015 nuclear agreement stems directly from the U.S.’s persistent insistence on these stringent demands.
“We have always demonstrated that we are committed to diplomatic solutions. However, this does not mean giving up on the Iranian people's rights,” he stated.
Araghchi further warned that talks would not resume “unless the United States changes its approach and accepts that negotiations must be based on mutual respect and held on an equal footing.”
The timing of this announcement follows a series of escalating tensions: Iran and the U.S. were preparing for a sixth round of nuclear negotiations when Israel conducted surprise airstrikes targeting several Iranian nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. On June 22, U.S. forces escalated the conflict by bombing Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan nuclear facilities.
In recent months, Washington has consistently demanded Tehran halt uranium enrichment and limit its missile program—both of which Iran has categorically rejected as non-negotiable.
