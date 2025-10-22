403
Erdogan visits Qatar in official trip
(MENAFN) Following his engagements in Kuwait, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Doha on Tuesday for an official visit, invited by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Erdogan was welcomed with a formal ceremony at Hamad International Airport, attended by Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, other senior Qatari officials, and Türkiye’s Ambassador Mustafa Goksu.
During the visit, Erdogan is scheduled for bilateral and delegation-level meetings with the Qatari emir. He will also participate in the 11th session of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee, where multiple cooperation agreements are expected to be signed.
Qatar marks the second leg of Erdogan’s three-day Gulf tour, which also includes a visit to Oman.
